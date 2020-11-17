Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston

Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston .

Hill will reportedly make his first career NFL start at quarterback with the Saints on Sunday.

Drew Brees is out this week and could miss multiple games .

After suffering fractured ribs and a collapsed lung over the past couple weeks.

.

Hill's starting position comes as a shock to many who expected Winston to step in for Brees as he did last week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Winston completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Saints' win over the 49ers.

Though Hill has been somewhat of an offensive jack of all trades for the Saints, he's only attempted 18 passes during the regular season.

He's completed 10 for 205 yards with one interception and no touchdowns