This is the droid you’ve been looking for

Video Credit: Autoblog Minute - Duration: 01:17s - Published
The holidays are just around the corner and while everyone is searching for great deals for Cyber Monday and Black Friday we found the Sphero BB-8 app-enabled droid that provides tons of fun while operating it with your phone.

The Star Wars toy bot can also operate autonomously and its movements can be tracked, and yes it’s also voice-operated.

Get yours here: Sphero BB-8

Pricing and availability is subject to change.


