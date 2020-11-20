This is the droid you’ve been looking for

The holidays are just around the corner and while everyone is searching for great deals for Cyber Monday and Black Friday we found the Sphero BB-8 app-enabled droid that provides tons of fun while operating it with your phone.

The Star Wars toy bot can also operate autonomously and its movements can be tracked, and yes it’s also voice-operated.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

