PM rules Patel did not break ministerial code

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:09s - Published
Priti Patel has apologised for causing upset among civil servants, but Boris Johnson says she did not break the ministerial code.


PM finds Priti Patel did not break ministerial rules as author of inquiry report resigns

PM finds Priti Patel did not break ministerial rules as author of inquiry report resigns Boris Johnson has ruled that Priti Patel did not breach the ministerial code following an inquiry...
Sky News - Published

Inquiry 'found Priti Patel broke behaviour rules'

A standards investigation says the home secretary breached the ministerial code, sources say.
BBC News - Published


