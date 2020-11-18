Vanessa Hudgens On Producing 'The Princess Switch: Switched Again'

Vanessa Hudgens returns to play not two, but three roles in "The Princess Switch: Switched Again", including a wicked cousin who tries to steal the throne.

While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, Hudgens discusses contributing to the creative process as one of the film's producers and reveals which was her favourite character to play.

"The Princess Switch: Switched Again" is streaming now on Netflix.