Holly Robinson Peete Reacts To Toxic Work Environment Claims At 'American Housewife' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:24s - Published 1 day ago Holly Robinson Peete Reacts To Toxic Work Environment Claims At 'American Housewife' While speaking with ET Canada about her two new holiday films "The Christmas Doctor" and "Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing", Holly Robinson Peete addresses the toxic work environment claims at "American Housewife" after recently joining the cast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Carly Hughes Leaves ABC's American Housewife Citing ‘Toxic Environment' and 'Discrimination'



Carly Hughes was the only Black person casted as series regular on the ABC comedy series Credit: People Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago