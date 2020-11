Maryland Drug Dealer, Nebraska Pharmacist Sentenced For Nebraska Pharmacy Fire Bomb Plot Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 day ago Maryland Drug Dealer, Nebraska Pharmacist Sentenced For Nebraska Pharmacy Fire Bomb Plot A Nebraska pharmacist was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison and a Maryland drug dealer to 14 years for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market. Katie Johnston reports. 0

