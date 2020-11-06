Global  
 

This Day in History: John F.

Kennedy Is Assassinated.

November 22, 1963.

The 35th president of the United States was assassinated while traveling through downtown Dallas, TX.

Kennedy was shot at 12:30 pm as his motorcade passed the Texas School Book Depository.

Former Marine Lee Harvey Oswald allegedly fired three shots from the sixth floor.

The shots fatally wounded the president, who was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

Hours later, Oswald was arrested by Dallas police.

Two days later, he was shot and killed by Jack Ruby as he was being transported.

The murder was viewed on live television by millions of Americans.

Conspiracy theories concerning Kennedy's assassination have circulated for decades


