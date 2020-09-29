Shops close as Level 4 restrictions come into force in parts of Scotland

Level 4 lockdown imposed in 11 council areas in Scotland



A total of 11 council areas will be placed under Scotland's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs. The Level 4 rules will see the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms. The council areas in Scotland moving to Level 4 are the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian. Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were intended to be "short and sharp" and have an impact ahead of Christmas. She added that the Level 4 restrictions will be in place for three weeks and will be lifted on December 11. Report by Thomasl.

