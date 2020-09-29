Shops close as Level 4 restrictions come into force in parts of Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday that she understands students will be “worried and anxious”about the prospect of being unable to return home at Christmas but she doesnot want to give them “false assurances”. Ms Sturgeon confirmed the ScottishGovernment is looking at phased term dates and possible testing of studentsand issues of people returning home where there are vulnerable people.
Scotland's First Minister has said that restrictions on hospitality north of the border will be in place for a week longer than previously stated. The Scottish Government will publish a tiered system of restrictions on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said, which will come into effect on November 2.
A Conservative MSP has been kicked out of the Scottish Parliament’s debatingchamber after calling Nicola Sturgeon a liar. Oliver Mundell claimed the FirstMinister had lied when promising the Scottish Government’s full co-operationwith the inquiry into how harassment complaints against former SNP leader AlexSalmond were handled.
Coronavirus transmission among older groups is rising in Scotland, NicolaSturgeon has said. Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing: “The majority, the quite significant majority, are in the under-40age groups, with the bulk of those in the under-25 age group.”
Nicola Sturgeon has announced new measures for several areas of the country. Glasgow, Stirling and Lanarkshire, will move from Level 3 to Level 4 of the five-tier system at 6pm. The First Minister hopes that these restrictions will "lower the risk" of people getting coronavirus during Christmas celebrations.
A total of 11 council areas will be placed under Scotland's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs. The Level 4 rules will see the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms. The council areas in Scotland moving to Level 4 are the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian. Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were intended to be "short and sharp" and have an impact ahead of Christmas. She added that the Level 4 restrictions will be in place for three weeks and will be lifted on December 11.