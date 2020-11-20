Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut'

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut'

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump a "psychopathic nut" on Thursday evening.

Trump has resisted acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win and continues to challenge the election results.

His campaign has not won any of the almost two dozen lawsuits filed across several states based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Biden has called on Congress to act swiftly and approve a new stimulus package to combat the coronavirus pandemic and help millions of financially-struggling Americans before the year ends.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi calls Trump a 'psychopathic nut' as the president continues to try to overturn the election results

The speaker made the comment during a call on Thursday evening with House Democratic leadership,...
Business Insider - Published