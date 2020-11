Dua Lipa Reacts To Elton John's 'Future Nostalgia' Comment Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:16s - Published 3 days ago Dua Lipa Reacts To Elton John's 'Future Nostalgia' Comment Dua Lipa tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante that "every day is a 'pinch-me' moment" after hearing Elton John call her latest project 'Future Nostalgia' "one of the greatest albums of the year." 0

