Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southern Woods and Waters: Scott's Hill Bass Team p2

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 13:19s - Published
Southern Woods and Waters: Scott's Hill Bass Team p2

Southern Woods and Waters: Scott's Hill Bass Team p2

Brandon is joined by Brayden Wilson and Chandler Pruitt from the Scott’s Hill Bass Team and these guys just place 3rd in the national championship!


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Southern Woods and Waters: Scott's Hill Bass Team p1 [Video]

Southern Woods and Waters: Scott's Hill Bass Team p1

Brandon is joined by Brayden Wilson and Chandler Pruitt from the Scott’s Hill Bass Team and these guys just place 3rd in the national championship!

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 12:23Published
Southern Woods and Waters: Scott's Hill Bass Team p3 [Video]

Southern Woods and Waters: Scott's Hill Bass Team p3

Brandon is joined by Brayden Wilson and Chandler Pruitt from the Scott’s Hill Bass Team and these guys just place 3rd in the national championship!

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 11:32Published
Southern Woods and Waters: Scott's Hill Bass Team p4 [Video]

Southern Woods and Waters: Scott's Hill Bass Team p4

Brandon is joined by Brayden Wilson and Chandler Pruitt from the Scott’s Hill Bass Team and these guys just place 3rd in the national championship!

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 07:04Published