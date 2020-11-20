Lena Dunham Slammed As "Shallow", "Privileged", "Condescending"

Can Lena Dunham do anything right?

Apparently not.

Dunham wrote an emotional essay for Harper's about her painful battle with infertility, and her decision to undergo IVF.

Suffering from endometriosis, Dunham underwent a hysterectomy at 31 and tried to harvest eggs from her one remaining ovary The Daily Mail reports her IVF was unsuccessful.

She says she was left heartbroken about being unable to have biological children she desperately wanted Critics of the essay have called her 'disgusting' and 'self-absorbed.'

They've accused her of mocking the 'IVF Warriors' she followed on social media.

She has been called 'bitter' and 'judgmental.'

Readers accused her of being 'mad that she even wanted' a baby.

Former fans of Dunham compared her to a human trafficker.