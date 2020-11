Coroner Says Bobby Brown Jr. Cause Of Death 'Deferred Pending Additional Investigation' Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:25s - Published 57 seconds ago Coroner Says Bobby Brown Jr. Cause Of Death 'Deferred Pending Additional Investigation' The cause of death of Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, has been listed as "deferred," the coroner's office reported Friday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

