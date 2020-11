Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip React to Homemade Anniversary Gift from George, Charlotte and Louis! Video Credit: People - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 minutes ago Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip React to Homemade Anniversary Gift from George, Charlotte and Louis! The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are celebrating 73 years of marriage on Friday and the palace has released a new picture taken at Windsor Castle 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend