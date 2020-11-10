Complete curfew starts in Ahmedabad till Nov 23

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Police checked vehicles in Ahmedabad as complete curfew imposed in the city from November 20 from 9 pm onwards.

The complete curfew will continue till 6 am of November 23.

Panic buying to hoard essential supplies was also witnessed in the city.

People travelling to and from other districts were seen in rush to cross the borders before the curfew.

During this period, only shops selling milk and medicines will be permitted to remain open in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government also decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges in the state.


