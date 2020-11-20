Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer on Friday formally asked the FDA to allow emergency use for its vaccine.

The first doses could be available in a month.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Stocks make small gains after Pfizer applies for vaccine approval in US

European stock markets made small gains on Friday as Pfizer said that it was applying for emergency...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer seeking emergency use of its vaccine in US

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer seeking emergency use of its vaccine in US Pfizer said Friday it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine,...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •GothamistUpworthyWorldNewsCBC.caSBS


Pfizer COVID Vaccine First to Seek Emergency US Approval

Pfizer Inc. filed with U.S. regulators for an emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine,...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •SBSUpworthyNYTimes.comTechCrunchNPR



Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer submits Emergency Use Authorization request to FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Pfizer submits Emergency Use Authorization request to FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer announced Friday that it would submit a request to the FDA Friday for its COVID-19 vaccine to be granted Emergency Use Authorization.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:51Published
Midmorning With Aundrea - November 20, 2020 (Part 1) [Video]

Midmorning With Aundrea - November 20, 2020 (Part 1)

(Part 1 of 4) In a huge move toward a coronavirus vaccine in the US, Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech are filing paperwork with the FDA for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine..

Credit: WCBIPublished
Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization [Video]

Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Submitted for Emergency Authorization

Pfizer and BioNTech's, COVID-19 Vaccine to Be , Submitted for Emergency Authorization. The vaccine created by the companies is known as BNT162b2. It is the first coronavirus vaccine to be..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published