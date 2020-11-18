Florida Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive for COVID-19

On Friday, Florida Senator Rick Scott revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Although the Republican senator is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” he said he was otherwise “feeling good.” .

After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19 this AM.

I’m feeling good & experiencing very mild symptoms, Rick Scott, via Twitter.

Scott went on to say that he would be “working from home” until it was safe for him to return to D.C.

He then followed up with a second tweet urging people to “wear a mask” and “socially distance.” .

We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible.

I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients, Rick Scott, via Twitter.

The Senator first announced his possible exposure to COVID-19 on November 14.

At the time, Scott said that he had come into contact with someone while traveling who “subsequently tested positive” .

After arriving in Florida last night, I came into contact with someone who subsequently tested positive for COVID.

, Rick Scott, via Twitter.

I was tested this morning and the result was negative.

I have no symptoms, but out of an abundance of caution, I will be immediately quarantining, Rick Scott, via Twitter