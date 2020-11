LaVar Arrington: Joey Bosa's resume speaks for itself, he has every right to call out Chargers' teammates | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:18s - Published 1 day ago LaVar Arrington: Joey Bosa's resume speaks for itself, he has every right to call out Chargers' teammates | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss Los Angeles Charger Joey Bosa for calling out his fellow teammates in the media. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend