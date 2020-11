Boris Johnson has urged world leaders to do more to tackle the climate crisisand defeat the coronavirus pandemic in a message to the G20 summit.

DUBAI: The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, has praised Saudi Arabia ahead of the G20 summit which will be hosted in the Kingdom..

The world map on the new 20 Riyal banknote, released to mark Saudi Arabia's presidency of the G20 grouping, does not feature J&K and Ladakh.

Ministerial standards adviser quits as PM contradicts his Patel bullying advice Boris Johnson’s adviser on ministerial standards has resigned after the PrimeMinister contradicted his advice by judging that Priti Patel did not breachthe rules despite being found to have bullied staff.

London: A top cabinet ally of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in charge of executing major planks of his post-Brexit agenda, apologised on Friday after an..

The Prime Minister's advisor on the ministerial code has resigned after Boris Johnson overruled him and...

Boris Johnson defends Priti Patel despite bullying report Boris Johnson has judged the ministerial code was not breached by Priti Patel amid allegations of bullying despite an inquiry into her conduct finding she had "not consistently met the high standards expected of her". Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn