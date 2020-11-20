Video Credit: KHSL - Published 7 minutes ago

Representatives from the "Red Bluff Round-Up" announced on Friday that the former longtime director and president of the popular rodeo Frank Moore has passed away at the age of 88.

Long-time president of 'Red Bluff Round-Up' passes away

The "red bluff round-up" rodeo association announced today that longtime round up director and president frank moore has died.

Moore... who was 88... is described as a community icon.

He first joined the round up as a volunteer and was active with the organization for 70 years..

He became a director in 1971... and servied as president from 1991 to 2003, when he was named 'president emeritus".

Moore also worked to establish the rodeo museum.

Services are pending.## happening