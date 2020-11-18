St Helens 48-2 Catalans
Highlights of St Helens cruising through to the Super League Grand Final as they thrashed an ill-disciplined Catalans.
Broken nose won't stop Graham playing finalJames Graham suffered a broken nose during St. Helens' semi-final victory over Catalans but claims he'll be fit for the Grand Final.
McNamara: Harsh end to the seasonSteve McNamara felt it was a really harsh end after a great effort by Catalans all season to go down 48-2 to St Helens.
Coote: Very proud of the boysLachlan Coote felt it was a massive effort from St Helens to secure a 48-2 victory over Catalans Dragons to reach the Super League Grand Final.