St Helens 48-2 Catalans

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 06:17s
Highlights of St Helens cruising through to the Super League Grand Final as they thrashed an ill-disciplined Catalans.


Super League: St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Team news as St Helens host Catalans Dragons in Friday's Super League fixture at the Totally Wicked...
BBC Sport

St Helens book Grand Final place by thrashing Catalans

Kevin Naiqama scores a hat-trick as St Helens trash Catalans to set up a Super League Grand Final...
BBC News


Broken nose won't stop Graham playing final [Video]

Broken nose won't stop Graham playing final

James Graham suffered a broken nose during St. Helens' semi-final victory over Catalans but claims he'll be fit for the Grand Final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33
McNamara: Harsh end to the season [Video]

McNamara: Harsh end to the season

Steve McNamara felt it was a really harsh end after a great effort by Catalans all season to go down 48-2 to St Helens.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:30
Coote: Very proud of the boys [Video]

Coote: Very proud of the boys

Lachlan Coote felt it was a massive effort from St Helens to secure a 48-2 victory over Catalans Dragons to reach the Super League Grand Final.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:52