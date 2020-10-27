Global  
 

Toronto Raptors to begin next NBA season in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada

The Toronto Raptors will be starting the 2020-21 NBA season in Tampa, the team said in a statement Friday.


Feds deny Raptors bid to play in Toronto for start of 2021 NBA season

The Toronto Raptors will start their season playing home games in Tampa, Fla., next month after being...
CP24 - Published

Raptors denied permission to play in Canada, head to Tampa

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors will start the NBA season next month in Tampa, Florida, because...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Newsday



