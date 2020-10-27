Toronto Raptors to begin next NBA season in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada ABC Action News - Duration: 01:10s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:10s - Published Toronto Raptors to begin next NBA season in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions in Canada The Toronto Raptors will be starting the 2020-21 NBA season in Tampa, the team said in a statement Friday. 0

