Maryland Company Helps Create Dry Ice For Pfizer Vaccine Transport

Pfizer CEO: COVID vaccine in 'FDA's hands' after request for emergency use authorizationPfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company also plans to submit it's COVID-19 vaccine to other regulatory authorities around the world.
Midmorning With Aundrea - November 20, 2020 (Part 1)(Part 1 of 4) In a huge move toward a coronavirus vaccine in the US, Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech are filing paperwork with the FDA for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine..
Company Moves to Mass-Produce -80 Degree Celsius Refrigerators to Store Covid-19 VaccinePfizer and BioNTech announced that their Covid-19 vaccine was 95 percent effective and had no serious side effects––And one company is making the move to mass produce refrigerators for storage...