Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maryland Company Helps Create Dry Ice For Pfizer Vaccine Transport

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Maryland Company Helps Create Dry Ice For Pfizer Vaccine Transport
Maryland Company Helps Create Dry Ice For Pfizer Vaccine Transport

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer CEO: COVID vaccine in 'FDA's hands' after request for emergency use authorization [Video]

Pfizer CEO: COVID vaccine in 'FDA's hands' after request for emergency use authorization

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the company also plans to submit it's COVID-19 vaccine to other regulatory authorities around the world.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:32Published
Midmorning With Aundrea - November 20, 2020 (Part 1) [Video]

Midmorning With Aundrea - November 20, 2020 (Part 1)

(Part 1 of 4) In a huge move toward a coronavirus vaccine in the US, Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech are filing paperwork with the FDA for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine..

Credit: WCBIPublished
Company Moves to Mass-Produce -80 Degree Celsius Refrigerators to Store Covid-19 Vaccine [Video]

Company Moves to Mass-Produce -80 Degree Celsius Refrigerators to Store Covid-19 Vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their Covid-19 vaccine was 95 percent effective and had no serious side effects––And one company is making the move to mass produce refrigerators for storage...

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published