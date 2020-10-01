Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The US Government Will Pay Federal Employees Who Caught COVID-19 At Work

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The US Government Will Pay Federal Employees Who Caught COVID-19 At Work

The US Government Will Pay Federal Employees Who Caught COVID-19 At Work

The US government will pay nearly 3,500 federal employees who contracted COVID-19 at work.

According to Business Insider, the Department of Labor made the announcement on Friday.

The US government will also grant death benefits to the families of 14 deceased employees on the same grounds.

More than 6,600 federal workers are seeking compensation for catching COVID-19 at work.

The Labor Department said that more than 2,600 further claims for benefits are pending.

The pending claims also include 68 claims for deaths due to Covid-19.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nearly 3,500 federal employees will receive compensation from the US government for contracting COVID-19 at work

Since March, more than 6,600 federal workers have sought compensation for catching COVID-19 at work,...
Business Insider - Published

Canada: Manitoba Expands Public Health Emergency Leave - MLT Aikins LLP

On April 14, 2020, the government of Manitoba announced an unpaid job-protected leave for employees...
Mondaq - Published


Related videos from verified sources

US judge blocks Trump's H-1B Visa ban, major relief for Indian IT professionals|Oneindia News [Video]

US judge blocks Trump's H-1B Visa ban, major relief for Indian IT professionals|Oneindia News

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, along with several other members of parliament, were allegedly stopped this morning when they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where a 20-year-old was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:05Published
American Airlines To Begin Furloughs [Video]

American Airlines To Begin Furloughs

Joe Raedle/Getty Images American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees on Thursday as Congress fails to reach a deal on a COVID-19 relief bill, CEO Doug Parker announced to employees. The..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published