The US Government Will Pay Federal Employees Who Caught COVID-19 At Work

The US government will pay nearly 3,500 federal employees who contracted COVID-19 at work.

According to Business Insider, the Department of Labor made the announcement on Friday.

The US government will also grant death benefits to the families of 14 deceased employees on the same grounds.

More than 6,600 federal workers are seeking compensation for catching COVID-19 at work.

The Labor Department said that more than 2,600 further claims for benefits are pending.

The pending claims also include 68 claims for deaths due to Covid-19.