Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gucci Mane Performs Disrespectful 'Truth' Record During Verzuz — & Gets A Tongue-Lashing From Jeezy

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 04:06s - Published
Gucci Mane Performs Disrespectful 'Truth' Record During Verzuz — & Gets A Tongue-Lashing From Jeezy

Gucci Mane Performs Disrespectful 'Truth' Record During Verzuz — & Gets A Tongue-Lashing From Jeezy

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Here’s The Entire Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy Battle Livestream

Here’s The Entire Gucci Mane Verzuz Jeezy Battle Livestream Atlanta rappers Jeezy and Gucci Mane put on a battle fans won’t soon forget. The hip-hop pair kept...
SOHH - Published


Related videos from verified sources

50 Cent, Freddie Gibbs Come After Jeezy After 'Therapy for My Soul' Disses | Billboard News [Video]

50 Cent, Freddie Gibbs Come After Jeezy After 'Therapy for My Soul' Disses | Billboard News

Jeezy released a single from his upcoming album titled, 'Therapy for My Soul,' in which he goes after two different opponents: 50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs. It didn’t take long for 50 Cent and Gibbs to..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:59Published