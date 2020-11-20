Beau Rivage and Extra Table donated 300 turkeys to local charities

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 minutes ago

Birds were at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi early this morning.

Christmas.

- - birds were at the beau rivage i- biloxi early this morning.- beau rivage and extra table - donated 300 tukeys to local - charities.

The turkeys were - picked up at the beau's - warehouse receiving dock by the- recipients.

- they gave them to local - charities knowing they- would be able to find families- truly needing assistance this - thanksgiving.

- among those collecting the bird- were: 'extend a hand- help a friend", hancock county food pantry, loaves and - fishes, and the lord is my help- - - - "we love giving back to the community - were in this unporecitedneted - times due to covid and getting- hit by- hurricane zata.

A lot people- don't know here they're getting- - - - their next meal and being able- to help through the holidays- it's just fanatizatic."

<splice>- "turkeys are an incredible source of protein that feed - alot of people.

So they're- be 300 turkeys feeding families- this thanksgiving because of- great partners like - - - the beau rivage."

And "extend a hand, help a friend' shares with news 25 - that they'll give the turkeys t- seniors that have lack of - transportation or funds to- purchase