Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting

A suspect was at large after "multiple" people were wounded in an "active shooter incident" at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, the local mayor said.


Several people shot in Wisconsin mall - reports

 Officers were responding Friday to "a very active situation" at a suburban Milwaukee mall, according to a police dispatcher, and local media reported several..
New Zealand Herald

Shooting at Mall Near Milwaukee Leaves Multiple People Hurt, Mayor Says

 The shooting happened at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis. None of those hurt had life-threatening injuries.
NYTimes.com

Multiple injured in shooting at Wisconsin mall

 Multiple people were injured in an "active shooter" incident Friday at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, the mayor's office said in a statement.
CBS News

Kyle Rittenhouse, Accused of Killing 2 in Kenosha, Freed on $2 Million Bail

 The 17-year-old was captured on video shooting three people during protests in Kenosha, Wis., over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
NYTimes.com

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss [Video]

Recounts unlikely to change Trump election loss

President Donald Trump's attempts to cling to power appeared more tenuous than ever on Wednesday as election officials in Georgia and Wisconsin said recounts were not likely to change the election outcome in those states. This report produced by Chris Dignam with legal analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Trump campaign transfers $3 million to Wisconsin for recount

 The campaign is requesting recounts in Milwaukee and Dane Counties, both heavily Democratic.
CBS News

Wisconsin Officer Who Fatally Shot Three Men in Five Years Resigns

 Joseph Mensah, a Black officer, most recently killed an armed Black teenager, Alvin Cole, setting off protests in the Milwaukee area.
NYTimes.com

Multiple people shot at Wisconsin mall

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a black city police officer, Joseph...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Police Rush To Site Of Mass Shooting At Mall In Wisconsin Suburb

Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at a mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Police are searching...
CBS 2 - Published

Mayor: Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A shooting at a mall in a suburb of Milwaukee left multiple people with...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and police are still searching for the shooter.

Multiple people were shot at a shopping mall in Wisconsin on Friday.

