Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Watch: Bihar, Bengal CM celebrate Chhath Puja; devotees at ghats

Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja.

People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats.

This year, the festival is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus.

Mumbai witnessed a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chhath puja was observed in Kolkata without much fanfare, as processions synonymous with the festival were largely missing from the city roads, and people performed rituals at the temporary ghats set up by the civic authorities while maintaining a physical distance.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were seen celebrating the festival.


