Watch: Bihar, Bengal CM celebrate Chhath Puja; devotees at ghats

Chhath puja was observed in Kolkata without much fanfare, as processions synonymous with the festival were largely missing from the city roads, and people performed rituals at the temporary ghats set up by the civic authorities while maintaining a physical distance.
Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar on November 20. "Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar. One of them is seriously injured," a doctor said.
On Day 3 of Chhath Puja, devotees across the country offered prayers to sun god. Rituals were performed at crowded Patna College Ghat. Devotees at Assi Ghat in Varanasi took holy dip in Ganga on the auspicious day. People also offered prayer at ghats in Guwahati. Restrictions have been imposed this year in several cities due to extant COVID situation.
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poll pundits said that Congress' weak performance in Bihar prevented the Opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance from grabbing power, despite ally Rashtriya Janata Dal emerging as the single largest party. Commenting on the results, Kejriwal said that it had started to seem like the Congress doesn't have any 'mai-baap' or 'owner' any longer, and an alternative is needed. He also spoke on the role he sees the AAP playing in national politics. Watch the full video for more.
On the second day of Chhath puja, which is also known as Kharna, devotees took a holy dip in rivers. COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to by devotees at Ganga River in Patna. People in Varanasi visited the Ahilyabai Ghat to offer prayers. Women observed Nirjala Vrat from sunrise to sunset and broke it after worshipping the sun. On this day, women prepared sweets as prasad. The prasad prepared usually includes puri, roti, jaggery, kheer and fruits. Salt is not at all consumed on this day.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was lit up in blue on the occasion of World Children's Day to spread awareness of children's rights. The day is celebrated every year to promote children's welfare and boost international togetherness.
Chhath Puja, this year is being observed across nation under restrictions due to COVID rise. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) restricted celebrations of Chhath Puja on Mumbai beaches. "There's usually a lot of crowd here on Chhath Puja but because of COVID-19 we're going to celebrate it at home. We support govt's decision," said a local at Juhu beach.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated in Mumbai on eve of Diwali celebrations. Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated on November 14 this year.
As assembly polls in West Bengal near, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo expressed confidence over party's chances to win in the state. "The people of West Bengal are with us. If Mamata Didi is in power, it is all because of the politicisation and misuse of police and administration. I believe we will win elections with a majority of over 200 seats in Bengal," said BJP MP.
Devotees on day third of Chhath Puja gathered at Takta Ghat in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee also attended the Puja. Rituals were performed, and prayers were offered to sun god. Devotees took holy dip on the auspicious day. Restrictions have been imposed this year in several cities due to extant COVID situation.
The 'Chhath Puja' celebrations are in full swing across the country. Meanwhile, a group of devotees in Delhi's Badarpur dug temporary ponds on a vacant plot of land for 'Chhath Puja' rituals. A local..