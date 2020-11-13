Donald Trump Jr. Has COVID-19

Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, the president's eldest son, tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. told reporters that the president's son is not having any symptoms of the virus.

Trump Jr. has reportedly been isolating since he received his positive test.

Trump Jr.'s infection comes after several other members of the Trump family and Trump Jr.'s girlfriend was also infected.

President Trump, his wife Melania, and son Baron, as well as Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, have all been infected with the virus.


