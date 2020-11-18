Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 days ago

For the first time since 1957 Caledonia schools have a new name.

Last week, students at caledonia's elementary, middle and high schools voted to rename themselves the cavaliers after parents and community members called for the removal of the nickname confederates.

Wcbi reporter stephen pimpo spoke today with chs students who helped choose the name and told him they hope the new name is something that everyone can be proud of.

"such a big change for our school in something that's important...cause a mascot is who we are."

While it may still reside on confederate drive...caledonia high school now has a new name.

After dozens of parents and community members spoke out against the confederates nickname used by caledonia's elementary, middle and high schools, students voted to rename themselves the cavaliers.

"do it for everybody else, all the students so we can have something we can be proud of, a mascot that we can all feel unified under and be able to go out there on a friday night and be proud of it."

The lowndes county school district's board voted unanimously to remove the long time confederates or "feds" name in july.

They then tasked a nine-member committee of the schools' three principals, two community members and four caledonia high school students to pick a new name.

Su: when deciding on the new mascot...students said they wanted something that still incorporated the familiar c logo and the crossed swords.

"out whole saying 'swords up,' we all still get to keep those memories.

As a cheerleader, it's important to feel that, to have that on friday nights.

Sophmore lisa basset was part of the committee overseeing the renaming.

She says that none of her classmates have ever made her feel singled out or different because of the school's old mascot.

"when it comes to the name, i never focused on it.

Of course, we all had it in the back of our mind, that's what it represented, that's what was in the history."

Junior football player will donald was another member and says changing the name doesn't change how close knit the caledonia community is.

"we have been the confederates since i was playing football growing up but i don't see the name as representing caledonia the school, you know?"

"as a community as a whole, we have to represent something that all of us can stand by."

In caledonia...stephe n pimpo...wcbi news cavaliers, commodores and cardinals were the three choices presented for students to vote on.

The students we spoke with told us the majority of the feedback that they have heard about the change has been positive.

The school says they will also be keeping their cardinal and white school colors.

