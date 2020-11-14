First In-N-Out Burgers Served In Colorado Get Gobbled Up
The first burgers from In-N-Out Burger ever to be served in Colorado are history.
First In-N-Out Burgers To Be Served In Colorado Get Gobbled UpThe first burgers from In-N-Out Burger ever to be served in Colorado are history. Socially distanced crowds lined up in Aurora at one of the two restaurants the fast food chain opened on Friday, and..
In-N-Out Burger Opening In Aurora And Colorado Springs On FridayThe first two In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado are opening Friday, the company announced.
In-N-Out Burger Reveals First 3 Locations To Open In ColoradoThe website did not list an official opening date for the Colorado locations in Aurora, Lone Tree and Colorado Springs.