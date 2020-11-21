Fayette Mall youth policy 11.20.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Anyone under the age of 18 without an adult with them will not be allowed in the fayette mall during certain hours starting monday.

Under 18:

not allowed w/o parent/ ... the fayette mall announced today it is updating its youth escort policy.

Enforcement hours will be monday through friday from three until closing and during all mall hours saturday and sunday.

The mall says.... starting monday... november 23rd.... any minor who doesn't have a parent or guardian with them during those times will be asked to leave the mall.

Back in august... the mall put a youth escort policy into effect following a shooting that left one person dead and two injured.

That policy banned unescorted youth during all mall hours on friday... saturday... sunday.

You can read the full policy on our website wtvq dot com..