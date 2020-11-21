Lexington Amazon facility 11.20.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Amazon gets the go-ahead to build a new fulfillment center in Lexington.

Lexington amazon1.jpg amazon has been given the go-ahead to build a second fulfillment center in lexington.

L3: abc 36 news white report: amazon given approval for 2nd fulfillment center lexington the herald-leader newspaper reports the lexington- fayette urban county council's planning and zoning commission voted last night to rezone 45 acres on newtown pike.... paving the way for the retail giant to build another fulfillment center in the city.

Amazon expects to hire up to 500 part- time, seasonal and full-time employees.

