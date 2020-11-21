Coyote Season 1 - Michael Chiklis

Coyote Season 1 - Official Trailer - CBS All Access - Plot synopsis: COYOTE is the story of Ben Clemens (Michael Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America.

Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Directed by Michelle MacLaren (premiere episode) starring Michael Chiklis, George Pullar, Ross Philips, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Juan Pablo Raba, Kelli Williams, Adriana Paz, Drew Powell, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Octavio Pisano, Michele Nordin release date January 7, 2021 (on CBS All Access)