COVID testing in Pima County ahead of the holidays

IS ASKING PEOPLE TO LIMITTRAVEL AND TAKE EXTRAPRECAUTIONS WHEN DOING SO.

"WEREALLY SHOULD NOT BE HAVINGOTHER FAMILIES OVER TO OURHOUSES FOR THANKSGIVING.

THISIS A GOOD YEAR FOR KIND OFDOING AN INTIMATE MEDIANFAMILY THANKSGIVING AND THENZOOM WITH YOUR FAMILY, YOUREXTENDED FAMILY IF YOU WANT TOOR CALL THEM ON THE PHONE" BUT-- IF PEOPLE ARE PLANNING ONTRAVELLING -- TESTING IS AGOOD WAY TO MAKE SURE YOU'RENOT SPREADING COVID-19 -- TOFAMILY.

DOCTOR JOSHUA LABAERTHE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ATARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY'SBIODESIGN INSTITUTE SAYSSALIVA TESTS OR P- C-R TESTSARE THE MOST ACCURATE.

"THAT'SNOT TO SAY IT'S ONE HUNDREDPERCENT ACCURATE BECAUSE AS ISAID, IT DEPENDS ON WHEN YOUCOLLECT THE SAMPLE." ARIZONASTATE AND THE PIMA COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT HAVE CREATEDMORE OPPORTUNITIES TO GETTESTED -- WITH RESULTS COMINGBACK WITHIN A DAY OR TWO.

IT'SEASY TO SIGN UP FOR TESTINGJUST BOOK AN APPOINTMENTONLINE.

THERE IS CURRENTLY ONEDRIVE THRU LOCATION AT PIMACOMMUNITY COLLEGE'S WESTCAMPUS AND THERE ARE LOCATIONSLIKE THE ELLIE TOWN COMMUNITYCENTER ALSO OFFERING THE TEST.THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS TWOMORE DRIVE- THRU CENTERS OPENAT THE BEGINNING OF DECEMBER.AND EVEN IF YOU DO GET TESTED--- "TESTING IS NOT ASUBSTITUTE FOR ALL THE OTHERMITIGATION FACTORS THAT WENEED TO PAY ATTENTION TO.

THEYSTILL ARE RELEVANT AND WESTILL NEED TO FOLLOW THOSE,BUT IT IS A HUGE BENEFIT TOALSO KNOW WHO'S POSITIVE ANDWHO'S NOT POSITIVE." DOCTORLABAER SAYS THE BEST LINE OFDEFENSE IS SIMPLY WEARING YOURMASK.

"IF TWO PEOPLE ARETOGETHER AND THEY'RE BOTHWEARING MASKS BECAUSE THEVIRUS NOT ONLY HAS TO GET PASTTHE PERSON WHO'S SICK.

THEIRMASK, BUT IT HAS TO GET INTOTHE MASK OF THE OTHER PERSON.AND SO, BOTH PEOPLE AREWEARING MASKS LIKE THETRANSMISSION IS VERY LOW."CIARA ENCINAS, KGUN 9 ON YOURSIDE.IF A LOVED ONE I