Christmas tree farmer preps for being crowd

Tomorrow.

Yeah i'm here at the worthy tree farm where tomorrow the owner expects that this place will be full of people trying to buy a christmas tree.

"i will be here tomorrow to check out a tree."

Harry hardin travels all the way from alabama every year for a christmas tree from worthy farm.

And he says the pandemic is not going to change that.

"it's approximately 47 miles from here to my house."

Hardin says the worthy tree farm is the best place in north mississippi to get in the christmas spirit.

(his name?) of the farm says with the pandemic putting a damper 2020.

He felt a christmas tree is exactly what families need to get a sense of normalcy.

"all the covid and everything, people need to get out and enjoy their family, i guess, and really try to be a family again" he says with the amount of space on his farm, he felt families will be able to shop for a tree and stay staff.

"we just always believed in the family experience and every family leaving with a christmas tree."

Reporting in monroe county erin wilson wtva 9 news