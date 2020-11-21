SSO CHORUS OF THE PLANETS

SSO CHORUS OF THE PLANETS Official Trailer Ascend beyond the firmament with the SSO and conductor Andrew Litton in Holst’s universally loved classic, The Planets, an awe-inspiring orchestral extravaganza that’s an eye-opening experience for any listener.

A pre-cursor to the Ninth Symphony, Beethoven’s sparkling 1808 Choral Fantasy for piano, vocal soloists, chorus and orchestra is a poetic tribute to the divine power of music.

This live concert was filmed at the Esplanade Concert Hall on 8 November 2019.