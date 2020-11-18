Watch: Devotees offer 'argha' to rising sun to conclude Chhath festivities

Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus. Mumbai witnessed a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chhath puja was observed in Kolkata without much fanfare, as processions synonymous with the festival were largely missing from the city roads, and people performed rituals at the temporary ghats set up by the civic authorities while maintaining a physical distance. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were seen celebrating the festival.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar on November 20. "Two people injured in celebratory firing during Chhath Puja in Chapra area of Saran, Bihar. One of them is seriously injured," a doctor said.
On the second day of Chhath puja, which is also known as Kharna, devotees took a holy dip in rivers. COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to by devotees at Ganga River in Patna. People in Varanasi visited the Ahilyabai Ghat to offer prayers. Women observed Nirjala Vrat from sunrise to sunset and broke it after worshipping the sun. On this day, women prepared sweets as prasad. The prasad prepared usually includes puri, roti, jaggery, kheer and fruits. Salt is not at all consumed on this day.
Hundreds of jail inmates including women celebrated Chhath puja in Muzaffarpur's Central Jail. The celebration was held with the active support of the jail authorities. The four-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and his sister Shashti Devi, also known as Chhathi Maiya. The rituals are rigorous and involve fasting, abstaining from even drinking water and standing in water for a long time. Devotees offer ''prasad'' to the setting and rising sun.
Locals in Siliguri held a candle march over lack of provision of space for Chhath puja celebrations. The protest was held at Lal Mohan Niranjan Ghat. Earlier on November 18, Locals had protested by simply standing in the river with placards. Protestors also accused the administration for not cooperating for successful celebration of the festival. Chhath puja, a four-day-long festival dedicated to the Sun god has started across country. It is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and joy in several states but it is a major festival in north India. The festival usually witnesses huge congregations.
The Shivraj Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a 'cow cabinet' for the 'protection and promotion' of cattle in the state. Chief Minister Chouhan tweeted about the decision, saying that the first meeting of the cabinet will take place on November 22 in Agar Malwa, which is the location of India's first cow sanctuary set up by the state government in 2017. Representatives of the departments of animal husbandry, forest, panchayat and rural development, revenue, home and farmer welfare will be part of the cabinet. The latest 'Hindutva' move comes close on the heels of a plan to formulate a law against 'love jihad' - the conspiracy to convert Hindu women alleged by some Hindutva groups. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:47Published
Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party chief, targeted the Indian National Congress party in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election results. He was speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Poll pundits said that Congress' weak performance in Bihar prevented the Opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance from grabbing power, despite ally Rashtriya Janata Dal emerging as the single largest party. Commenting on the results, Kejriwal said that it had started to seem like the Congress doesn't have any 'mai-baap' or 'owner' any longer, and an alternative is needed. He also spoke on the role he sees the AAP playing in national politics. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:43Published
The four-day Chhath Puja celebrations commenced on Wednesday, November 18 amid Covid-19 pandemic. Authorities have prepared ghats for devotees to pay obeisance to Lord Sun. Around a million devotees throng ghats for celebrating Bihar's biggest festival. On the first day of the festival, devotees observe 'nahai-khai'. They cook 'satvik' food on this day and serve it to deity as 'bhog'. The festival is also observed by people of Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Celebrations conclude with married women offering 'arghya' to Sun God in the morning. Patna administration has taken several steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Authorities have urged devotees to perform puja at home to avoid gathering at ghats. The administration is also distributing Ganga water among devotees for performing rituals at home. Several water tanks have been stationed at different locations for the devotees.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14Published
Chhath Puja started on November 18. This is the four-day long Hindu festival which is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Today, people observe 'Nahai Khai' which is the first day of the festival. On first day of Chhath Puja, people cook 'satvik' food and serve it to deity as 'bhog'. The celebration will conclude with married women offering 'argha' to Sun God in the morning.
At least four people died after consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Five to six people have been admitted to hospital for treatment. Team of officials has reached Amilia village under Phulpur police station limits after receiving information about the deaths. "We've been informed about 4 deaths, and 5-6 people are admitted in hospital. Probe is on," said Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami.
Fourteen people, including six children, died and few others were injured in a road mishap in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on November 19. The accident took place at a spot on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway. They were returning from a wedding at shekhpur village when the accident took place. Twelve of the deceased are from Jigrapur village while two along with driver are from another village. Up CM Yogi Adityanath announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:54Published