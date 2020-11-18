Watch: Devotees offer 'argha' to rising sun to conclude Chhath festivities

Devotees flocked to ghats in Patna to offer 'argha' to Sun God on the last day of Chhath puja.

It is the four-day long Hindu festival which is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Today is the final day of the festival, and on the fourth and the final day, devotees pray before sunrise and end their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies.