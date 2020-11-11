Global  
 

The Croods A New Age Movie - Thanksgiving Etiquette #CroodsCare Help The Croods Provide One Million Meals To Families In Need This Holiday Season Through Feeding America Watch Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage and the rest of the cast from THE CROODS: A NEW AGE announce the partnership with Feeding America.

Universal will make a donation for every time fans use #CroodsCare on Twitter, and will also match funds donated directly to the Feeding America website via the Croods Care Landing Page - www.feedingamerica.org/croodscare Fans can also contribute via a “Virtual Fruit Drive” on Animal Crossing: New Horizons by visiting “Croods Cove” using dream code: DA-1282-8266-2121.

Each piece of virtual fruit that users donate on the island will translate into real meals for families in need.


