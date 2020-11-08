The Pirates! Band of Misfits Movie Clip - Attacking Charles Darwin

The Pirates!

Band of Misfits Movie Clip - Attacking Charles Darwin When The Pirate Captain (Hugh Grant) tries to steal gold from Charles Darwin (David Tennant), he is upset to learn that he has none.

Accompanied by his ragtag crew, an enthusiastic pirate captain (Hugh Grant) sails the high seas and dreams of besting his bitter rivals, Black Bellamy (Jeremy Piven) and Cutlass Liz (Salma Hayek), in a quest to win the coveted title of Pirate of the Year.

The captain's quest takes him and his comrades from the exotic shores of Blood Island to Victorian London's foggy streets.

Along the way, they battle a clever queen and join forces with a young scientist named Charles Darwin (David Tennant).

Cast: David Tennant, Hugh Grant