14-hour wait times at Colorado’s new In-N-Out

Customers are waiting 14 hours for a Double-Double at the new In-N-Out Burger in Aurora, police said Friday afternoon.



Related videos from verified sources Long Lines And Wait Times For Free COVID-19 Testing In Chicago



A new record number of COVID-19 cases were reported in Illinois Friday, and virtually all of Illinois is in emergency mode with measure to try to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Despite the.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:56 Published 3 weeks ago New York City Board Of Elections Secretary Speaks Out About Early Voting Criticisms



As New Yorkers continue to wait in long lines for early voting, there are still many unanswered questions from the city Board of Elections; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:36 Published 3 weeks ago Wait Times Long As Ever On Day 5 Of Early Voting In New York City



Nearly 595,000 New Yorkers have cast their ballots after five days of early voting, but wait times are as long as ever. The Board of Elections has repeatedly ignored our questions while the mayor is.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:02 Published 3 weeks ago