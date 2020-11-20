Report: Taysom Hill to start at QB for the Saints Sunday

Global  
 

The New Orleans Saints haven’t made it official yet, but reports are out saying Taysom Hill will be the starting quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Has a career e-r-a... of 0.93.- - the new orleans saints haven't- made it official yet, but - reports - are out saying taysom hill will- be their starting quarterback - against the atlanta falcons.- hill apparently took all of the- first string snaps at - practice this week after drew - brees went down with rib- and lung injuries.- there was some speculation that- former heisman trophy winner- jameis winston would get the- nod, but apparently is not- the case.

- he will instead serve as hill's- backup sunday.- the saints appear to be - evaluating both quarterbacks to- see if one of these players




