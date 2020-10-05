Watch out for holiday scams this year

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 days ago

Just like you, the scammers have been waiting for the holidays.

Chris, everybody loves a good deal especially when it doesn't hurt the pockets too much, but scammers are using more avenues now to get your money.

The better business bureau is busy, but so are the scammers.... especially this time of year.the holidays means plenty of online shopping and plenty of deliveries.>00:06:26-00:06:32 "what they do is try to scam you out of your purchase or scam you out of your delivery."

Two specific scams nicohle thomas from the better business bureau identified two specific scams.she says look for a phishing text where it looks like you have a text 3 from a delivery company and it says the delivery is re-routed.

>00:06:57-"you click on the link, it takes you to a form asking for personal information and what we know about that is that it could be used to steal your identity."

She says if the scammer is really bold... they'll do the second type of scamming where they'll follow the mail truck, wait for delivery and snatch the package off the porch.

But the most popular of the two is when people do online shopping... either personal information is stolen or never delivered.thomas says the best thing you can do is check in with the original deliverer- wherever you purchased from.

See what their tracking info says.reach out to them directly.>00:12:46-00:13:08 "people create these websites to look legitimate, but there's no real product to sale.

We see that with holiday toys."a good example this year... the ps5.

00:13:11-00:13:39"it's sold out across the country.

What we see is scammers popping up with websites with these rock bottom prices or flash sales and then people pay for the item and they never receive it or they receive a knock off item."

If you're thinking of ordering from a small company check the better business bureau's website for their rating and to see if they are legit.... the best thing you can do is research the company first.

