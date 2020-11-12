Global  
 

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:11s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump's oldest son Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesman confirmed on Friday.

Gloria Tso reports.

He's the latest member of the Trump family to be infected by the virus, after President Trump, first lady Melania and youngest son Barron contracted it last month.

Dozens of Trump allies and members of his administration have also tested positive in recent months.

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was one of several to have contracted the virus shortly after attending the Rose Garden event celebrating Justice Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court in September.

And White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive earlier this month just days after going to an election night gathering attended by dozens of other Trump loyalists.

The U.S. reported over 185,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday as hospitals across the country are pushed to the brink, and officials seek to reimpose strict social distancing restrictions.




