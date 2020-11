Health Headlines - 11-20-20 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:43s - Published 8 minutes ago Health Headlines - 11-20-20 In today's health headlines we talk about Pfizer asking for an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine. Also, new research from the CDC shows that masks really do help in stopping the spread of COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A BIG WEEK IN THE RACE FOR ACOVID 19 VACCINE ...GETS CAPPEDOFF... WITH THE FIRSTCOMPANY FILING FOR AN..EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION.OFFICIALS SAY.... DISTRIBUTIONOF PFIZER'S VACCINE COULD BEGINWITHIN 24HOURS OF AUTHORIZATION.SARAH DALLOF HAS THE DETAILS.AFTER MONTHS OF WORK...S/ ALBERT BOURLA / CEO, PFIZER"THIS IS AN HISTORIC DAY."PFIZER AND BIONTECH NOWSUBMITTING THEIR VACCINE FORONE THEY SAY WAS NEARLY 95PERCENT EFFECTIVE IN TRIALS.MODERNA REPORTING SIMILAR RATESIN THE CANDIDATE IT'SDEVELOPING.:17 - :20S/ DR. STEPHEN HAHN / FDACOMMISSIONER"GIVES US GREAT HOPE IT'S THEEQUIVALENT OF A MEDICAL HOMERUN, MAYBE A GRAND SLAM."THE F-D-A WILL ANALYZE PFIZER'SRAW CLINICAL AND MANUFACTURINGDATA.A PROCESS THAT'S EXPECTED TOCULMINATE WITH AN ADVISORYCOMMITTEE MEETING INDECEMBER.:30 - :33S/ DR. ANTHONY FAUCI/ DIRECTOR,NIAID"WE NEED TO PUT TO REST ANYCONCEPT THAT THIS WAS RUSHED INAN INAPPROPRIATE WAY, THIS ISREALLY SOLID."MEANWHILE... OXFORD UNIVERSITYAND ASTRAZENECA RELEASING NEWPRELIMINARY DATAFROM THEIR PHASE TWO TRIAL.... SHOWING PROMISING RESULTS INYOUNG AND OLDER ADULTS.NATS SIRENS/HOSPITAL SOMETHINGTHE NEWS COMING AT A CRITICALTIME, WITH MORE THAN193-THOUSAND PEOPLE REPORTINGNEWCOVID-19 INFECTIONS IN THE U.S.THURSDAY. A NEW RECORDONE IN FIVE HOSPITALS NATIONWIDEREPORTING STAFFING SHORTAGES.AND LONG LINES AT TESTINGCENTERS... LIKE DODGER STADIUM.1:06 - 1:09S/ DR. CRAIG SPENCER/ DIR. OFGLOBAL HEALTH IN EMERGENCYMEDICINE, NY PRESBYTERIAN/COLUMBIA"THERE'S AN OMINOUS FEELING FROMMANY OF US HERE THAT WE'RE GOINGTO HAVE TO GO THROUGH SOMEMEASURE OF WHAT WE'VE ALREADYGONE THROUGH ONCE BEFORE."STATES IMPLEMENTING NEWRESTRICTIONS.A LIMITED STAY-AT-HOME ORDER FORMOST OF CALIFORNIA...MORE THAN A DOZEN COLORADOCOUNTIES SHUTTERING INDOORDINING.THE C-D-C ADVISING AMERICANS TOPLAY IT SAFE AHEAD OF THEHOLIDAYS.1:25 - 1:28S/ DR. ERIN SAUBER-SCHATZ / CDC"WEAR A MASK, WATCH YOURDISTANCE, WASH YOUR HANDS, STAYHOME."SKIPPING TRADITIONALTHANKSGIVING CELEBRATIONS.. TOENSURE LOVED ONES ARE STILLHEALTHY COME CHRISTMAS.THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ISNOW RECOMMENDING AGAINST THEUSE OFTHE ANTIVIRAL DRUG....REMDESIVIR ...FOR COVID-19PATIENTS IN THE HOSPITAL.THE W-H-O SAYS... THERE IS NOEVIDENCE THE DRUG -- IMPROVESSURVIVAL OR SHORTENS RECOVERYTIME.THE RECOMMENDATION STANDS INSTARK CONTRAST ..TO THAT OF..THE U-S FOOD ANDDRUG ADMINISTRATION.REMDESIVIR IS THE FIRST -- ANDONLY -- DRUG APPROVED... IN THISCOUNTRY... TO TREAT THECORONAVIRUS.NEW DATA FROM THE C-D-C SUGGESTSMASKS ...REALLY DO HELP...PREVENT THE SPREADOF COVID-19.THE STUDY FOCUSED ON THE STATEOF KANSAS ... WHERE THE GOVERNORISSUED AMASK MANDATE ON JULY THIRD.EIGHTY-ONE COUNTIES OPTED OUT OFTHAT MANDATE.RESEARCHERS FOUND.... IN THE 24COUNTIES THAT DID REQUIRE MASKS...COVID-19 CASES DECREASED BY 6-PERCENT OVER THE NEXT SIX WEEKS.BUT... IN PLACES WITHOUT THEMANDATE ... CASES INCREASED





