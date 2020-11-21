Cardinals advance to 8-man state title game

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 4 minutes ago

North andrew and stanberry..

Homes to two very proud 8-man football programs..

In fact... faced each other in five straight title games from 2012 to 2016..

Tonight meeting once again in the postseason..

Not for the title..

But for the rights to play for it next week... stanberry..

Bulldogs..

Just one loss on the year..

Coming against north andrew last month...=== bulldogs driving on the opening drive..

But problems on their third play... exchange goes wrong..

The cardinals jump on it...=== so it's on stanberry's defense to stop the cards momentum..=== ensuing drive... cards at the 1..

Carson thomas keeps it..

2-point conversion makes it 8-0 with just over 8 to play in the first...=== on the kickoff...stanberry again... bulldogs can't corral the ball..

North andrew pounces on it... with excellent field position...==== cards with the ball..

Hayden ecker around the right edge..

Five-yard scores..

Cardinals up 16-0 less than 6 minutes in..=== stanberry does come back though in this one... fighting to the end..

At one point 30-22 in the fourth..

But the cardinals put it away with a 42-22 victory..

North andrew will play for its first state title since 2016...