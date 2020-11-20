Friday Night Football Round 3

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

Happening tonight for our north alabama teams,... who are all on the road!

Lets start in birimingham where russellville is taking on ramsay..

Tonight for the third round of playoffs the russelville golden tigers traveled down to take on the ramsay rams at legion field.

Rams qb kameron ivory gets the snap and a quick pass acorss the middle to alonzo johnson will let him take it in for a touchdown giving the rams a 7 to 0 lead in the first quarter.

Rams ivory with the ball again and this time he sees kameron thomas calling for the ball and the pass connects and he takes it all the way down the field into the endzone for another rams touchdown extendning their lead over the tigers.

Golden tigers with the ball now and the handoff to conner warhurst as he stiff arms the defense and runs it all the way down the field before being taken down at only the four yard line.

Golden tigers in prime position but the ball gets hit loose and pops up only to be recovered by rams ivon thomas to give them back possession of the ball.

Ramsay wins big 54 to 14.

The two time defending champs are still in this thing... lets go to max cohan who made the long trip to ohatchee to watch the red devils try to advance to the semis.

We've said it before and we'll say it again -- this is a fyffe team that knows a thing or two about winning...the red devils entered tonights game on a 42 game win streak and were 4-0 all time against ohatchee... up 19 to 7 in the fourth -- fyffe wasn't just going to run out the clock -- quarterback ike rowll rolls to his left and has lots of room to run on this one before he's knocked out inside the 20.

Then its rowell again from the goaline able to dive across and increase the red devil lead to 19.

Ohatchee woudlnt be able to do much on their next possesion-- a solid run from quarterback eli ennis gets them downfield but they'd fail to convert on fourth down.

Now fyffe can just run the clock out...and they try their best...rowll just running around here.

The indians would get the ball back with less than a minute left on the clock but they'd be held off the board again and fyffe would go on to win this one 26 to 7... tonight's win makes it 43 straight for the red devils -- their pursuit of a third straight state title continues next week against piedmont.

In ohatchee max cohan, waay 31 news.

Out in piedmont -- it's the spring garden tigers hosting the north sand mountain bison as both teams look for their first ever appearance in the state semifinals... this one was a defensive battle -- on the first drive of the game panthers q-b ryley kirk has his pocket collapse on him and he's brought down after a very short gain.

Sand mountain would have to punt.

Now bison ball -- lake bell hits fernando luna who's able to fight for a few yards but it also wouldn't be enough and the bison have to kick the ball right back... on the panthers next possesion it looks like they have something brewing as weston kirk takes the pitch and makes his way down the sideline and fighting off defenders on what looked like a huge gain -- but a holding penalty brings it back and they have to kick again... north sand mountain would then put a solid drive of their own together -- bell to mason smith on this connection -- smith would take this one deep into panther territory -- he would lose the ball but officials say he stepped out first...either way the bison cant convert on fourth down and they'd hand over possesion.

Eventually spring garden would get in the end zone three times and shut out the bison 21-0.

It was the winningest season in north sand mountain history!!

Coach kirby has a good thing going out there.

And in our final game of the evening..

Mars hill moving on to the semi finals, trying to make it to the state title game for the third year in a row.

Congrats to the panthers... let's see who they're playing next week.

It will be the semi finals next friday.... in 2a..

Mars hill will travel to spring garden.

The team who just shut out north sand mountain.

Winner goes to bryant denny for the ship..

Fyffe will host peidmont, piedmont is the team who fyffe has kept an eye on all season... two historic programs. will be showdown out