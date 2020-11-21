44Blitz Kentucky and Indiana Postseason

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

Competing to play for state glory at lucas oil stadium.

We also have action from across the bluegrass state as the kentucky high school football postseason finally begins.

The postseason edition of 44blitz begins now.

Good evening and welcome to the first full postseason edition of the 44blitz.

Alongside andrew garcia..

I'm john rawlings and tonight... spots at state are on the line in the hoosier state.

That's right john... it's been a season unlike any other... and it is now nearly complete.

Of the three remaining teams we have in the hoosier state..

One of them is still unbeaten.

Southridge battles danville in its first ever 3a semi-state championship appearance.

Southridge bumped up to the 3a class..

And it has not slowed down the raiders at all.

Southridge looking to punch their ticket to state for the first time since 2017.

1st quarter..

Raiders without chase taylor..

So carson niehaus backs him up and runs it up the middle for a first down.

A few plays later..

Parker kippenbrock takes the handoff for the raiders for their first big play of the night..

He runs it all the way down to the five yard line... raiders in business..

And on the very next play..

It's niehaus running it right up the gut for a five yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 a piece.

Second quarter..

Raiders getting defensive..

Southridge forcing the quarterback to scramble..

And the errant throw ends up in the arms of kaleb wibbeler..

Southridge has new life..

But danville was just too tough.

Southridge suffers their first loss of the season 30 - 7.

Jumping up to class 5a..

The last time castle went to state was also the last time they won it in 1994..

The knights have indianapolis cathedral in their way.

1st quarter..

Castle punting..

But check this out.

Jackson mitchell recovers his own blocked punt..

And now the senior takes off for a big castle first down.

Unfortunately the knights are unable to do anything with the momentum.

The defense looking to stop cathedral..

Adam watson and brice maslanka combine for the stop..

It's 14-0 cathedral after one.

Fighting irish driving in the second..

But here comes maslanka with the big time sack..

Knights forcing a fourth down.

Cathedral elects to go for it..

The fighting irish go to the air but john purdy makes the play.

Castle takes over on downs... but again..

The offense was not able to move the ball too much tonight..

And cathedral ran away with this one.

The fighting irish win 32-7 and finally..

In the 2a class..

Mater dei is taking on the 2 time defending champs of western boone.

The wildcats season comes to a close with a 42-7 loss.

That wraps up our action from indiana..

But when we return we cross the ohio and head to kentucky.

That's right john... the khsaa gave teams an extra week before the start of the postseason.

And tonight..

The journey to lexington begins.

Don't thank you henderson county cheer team..

And speaking of the colonels..

The boys in henderson are red hot..

Riding into their first post- season game tonight.

Correct john... all kentucky postseason teams were given an extra week by the khsaa before postseason started..

And the colonels are on fire having won 6 games in a row since their week one loss.

The colonels open up with rematch against daviess county.

Henderson won the first meeting by 19 points.

Early going..

Colonels with the first possession..

We'd see a lot of ben dalton on this drive..

The senior fakes the handoff and keeps it himself to pick up the first down.

Shortly after..

Hendo facing a fourth down..

Once more the home team looks to dalton and he converts..

Colonels with a fresh set of downs..

Shortly after..

They would finish off the drive on the ground..

Jahiem williams punches it in.

Henderson county strikes first... and now they get defensive... henderson bringing the pressure and forcing the errant throw on this play..

Kani smith comes in and makes the diving interception.

Colonels take over... and their running game would serve them well in the first half.

Dalton hands it off to jordan wright..

Forget about it... the sophomore goes in for the touchdown... henderson starting to pull away.

Back to the defense..

Panthers looking to throw... layton fletcher hauls in the hot potato..

Henderson with another big time take away..

John you say it over and over again and that is... the worst thing about turnovers is when another team turns them into points.

And that's exactly what henderson does... rewarding fletcher's efforts letting him finish off the drive.

Colonels in control.

And how about another defensive highlight for the evening..

Williams comes up with the tipped ball.

That is three interceptions for the colonels.

Later..

Williams continues a monster night going in untouched for another score..

Henderson running away with it.

Daviess county makes it close in the second half..

But henderson hangs on 49-42 dropping down to the 5a class..

Undefeated owensboro opens up the playoffs with a rematch against breckinridge county... the red devils topped the fighting tigers 69 - 6 in their 1st meeting... and owensboro picks up where it left off.

On the opening drive ... steven stevenson takes the rock and rolls 18 yards around right end ... 7-0 red devils.

Meanwhile the owensboro defense was just as dominant..

Suffocating the breckinridge running game from the get- go.

Back on offense ... the red devils continue to sweep ... this time around left end ... ethan avery saunters 12 yards for the score ... 14-0 red devils.

The owensboro defense would keep up the heat in the breckinridge backfield ... jeremiah goodwin with the sack.

The red devil "d" even gets in on the scoring ... as tipped pass ends up in the hands of the afore mentioned mr. goodwin..

Owensboro's unbeaten season continues with a 81-6 victory... the red devils will play graves county next friday.

As we head down to the 2a class... owensboro catholic hosts mclean county in a week 4 rematch that saw the aces take down the cougars..

We pick it up at the start of the second quarter ... 7-0 catholic ... and they're driving again on the legs of braden mundy ... rambling 13 yards to get into the red zone ... next ... it's mundy and the keeper again ... this time taking it down to the mclean county 10 ... and finally mundy finishes off the drive with another 10- yard scamper ... 14-0 aces.

Later in the second frame ... mundy shows off his arm ... first with the pump fake ... then with an assist from a cougar defender ..

And max byrne is johnny-on-the- spot with the scoring snag ... 20-0 catholic.

But mclean county responds ... matthew miller launches a wobbler down field ... and into the arms of brad dame ... who ditches his defender ... and he's off to the races ... 80 yards later ... the cougars are on the scoreboard ... but the aces take over from there.

Owensboro catholic wins 42-20.

The aces will battle hancock county or todd county central friday.

A few other scores to report from the bluegrass state.

In the 6a division.... apollo and mccracken county battle..

The mustangs win 21-13.

They will face henderson county next week.

Dropping down two classes to 4a..

Hopkins county central travels to logan county..

The storm fall 50-30.

And last but certainly not least..

In class 3a... webster county faces union county.... the braves win 54-26 union county will take on paducah tilghman