Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FRIDAY NIGHT SHOWCASE 112020

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
FRIDAY NIGHT SHOWCASE 112020
SECOND ROUND PLAYOFFS

- almost thanksgiving, here on th- news 25 friday- night showcase... alongside - grace boyles... i'm jeff- haeger... and we- certainly have a lot to give- thanks for, don't we?

- of course we do, jeff... howeve- it's not about us... four local- schools thankful to still be- playing football into - late november... with a trip to- the south state finals on the - line.

- i guess we can all be thankful- for that... but like you said..- d'iberville warriors... right - now, it's all about them and- their quest for perfection... - being put to the test in the- second round... against - northwest rankin.

- and talk about evenly matched..- cougars beating ocean springs b- three, last week... warriors- beating ocean springs by three,- in the regular season...- something's gotta give.

- opening drive for northwest - rankin... warriors in need- of a stop... and they get one..- ke-vawn edwards deciding that - ball no longer belongs to the - other team... and logan forsyth- says i'll take that... thank yo- very much... huge momentum- swing,- in the early going... cougars - having already picked up- several first downs, on the - drive.- now we all know about justin- walley... but the ensuing - possession was all about justic- davis... perhaps the un-sung- hero, of the d'iberville- offense... picking up a big tim- third down, on the ground... an- then another one... through - the air... and grace... gotta - love this... making sure the- opposition knows the chains are- moving... and - then one more time... quick - pitch right side... shaking - loose - down the sideline... yet anothe- first down, for the - senior... but eventually... the- warriors would turn it over on- downs.- however... the d'iberville- defense would hold... caleb - parten looking for something...- - anything... but he's brought- down hard by kam williams...- killa kam... northwest- rankin would have to punt it- away.

- second quarter now... warriors- trying to cash in this time...- that's- drey lenoir... shoots himself - out of a cannon... probably the- same one that scares me after - - - - every touchdown... and that's - almost a touchdown right- there... but his elbow goes - down at the half-yard line.

- and grace... i know you're- wondering... where is he... mr.- walley... mr. football... there- he is... touchdown- warriors... the three-star- minnesota commit had three- of those, last week... picking- up right where he left off... - d'iberville goes up, 7-nothing.- but not for long... parten- leading the cougars right - back down the field... and find- haden mc-kee, for the - touchdown... the same guy that- fumbled earlier... making - up for it... however... walley- would deny the extra- point... his seventh blocked- kick of the year... 7-6 home- team.

- and walley would get things - going, on the ensuing - drive... literally throwing - defenders to the ground...- yuck... - he just stiff arms different...- he does pretty much everything- different... first down - warriors.

- less than two minutes to go by- the way... but dwight williams- is cool and calm under- pressure... the team captain...- scrambling to his left and sees- colton de-shazo... who gets - not one... but two feet in... - that catch is good in college - and the n-f-l... you remember m- - - rule, right grace?

One big catc- every game, for that kid... - except... this- time... he's breaking that- rule... williams... back- shoulder... - and it's de-shazo with the un-- believable catch... warriors- would get up and spike it with- 32 seconds left to go... no - timeouts... but they don't need- 'em.- we've seen this movie before...- many, many times... pitch to- walley... touchdown walley... - his second of the - game... what else is new... - that's a rhetorical question...- because the answer is nothing.- d'iberville goes into the half- with a 14-6 lead... but this on- is- really gonna hurt... like...- really hurt... 29-28 heart- - breaker... first loss of the- year, for d'iberville... one- point away- from south state... wow...- - - - warriors finish with an overall- record... of 10-1.- - - - - okay, grace... serious- question... in michigan... did- you ever see anything that even- closely resembled what- happened to pascagoula, last- week?

- no, jeff... i don't think anyon- has... however, that's the worl- we're living in... getting the- equivalent to a first round bye- due to covid-19... the panthers- putting themselves in - that situation by winning a - four- way tie-breaker... for th- region 4- class 5-a district championship- part of that tie-breaker was a- head-to-head win over - hattiesburg... and as fate woul- have it... now a second - round re-match.

- 1.opening kickoff... kicker - caden chisolm with the kick...- defensive back walton thompson- back for the tigers...- thompson makes his way all the- way back to the 47 for the 40 - yard return.- 2.

Next play... quarterback - jordan willis calls his own - - - - number... and takes a 53-yard - trip to the house on only the - second play of the game.

Tigers- go on to miss the extra point,- however, they still get on the- board first, 6 - nothing.

- 3.

Panthers with their first- offensive possession of - the game... quarterback keilon- parnell... throws up this 25- yard pass to receiver houston - johnson who - makes it all the way to - hattiesburg's 35.

Pascagoula- moves the sticks for the first- down.

- 4.

Same series... parnell - attempts a pass to receiver - jaylan- thompson... dropped by thompson- however there's - a flag on the play for pass - interference and the panthers - get - the first down.

- 5.

Next play.... ball pops up i- the air in the backfield and- linebacker chanse duckworth is- there to snatch - and run it all the way back to- the endzone for the 88-yard - touchdown.

Tigers get the extra- point this time and go up 13- - zip.- 6.

Later in the first... parnel- fighting off tigers right and - left... breaks away for the 20- yard run and the pascagoula - first - down.

- 7.

First and goal... parnell- dumps it off to runningback - kayvon barnes who is tackled- just short of the goal line.- 8.

Next play... parnell fakes - the handoff and cruises into th- - - - endzone for the 4 yard score...- his 23rd touchdown of - his sophomore campaign.

Panther- get on the board, - however still trailing the- tigers, 13 - 7.

9.

Second - quarter... willis finds open- - - field and picks up 12 yards on- the keeper.

First and goal- tigers- 10.

Next play... willis finishe- what he started and punches it- in- for the 4-yard t-d, his second- rushing score of the- night...hattiesburg extends its- lead, 19 - 7.

- 11.

Ensuing possession... - parnell escapes to the- sideline... - gets the pascagoula first down- and adds 40 rushing yards to- his 732 already this season.- - - - 12.

Panthers unable to- capitalize on parnell's big run- and settle for a 35-yard field- goal attempt by chisholm... - which - goes wide left... tigers still- on top, 19 -7.- chisholm will come in clutch fo- the panthers though later in- the game... kicking a 35-yard - field goal to send it into- overtime, tied at 32.

- chishom also goes on to kick th- game-winning field goal in o-t.- pascagoula beating the tigers,- - - - 35 -32 to advance to the the- third round of class 5a playoff- for the first time since- 2012.

- panthers will face west jones - next friday, who defeated laure- earlier this evening, 42 - 21.- - last but not least... - poplarville vying for its - fifth consecutive trip to the - south state title - game... on the road at north- pike.

- and the hornets came to play...- already up 13 with six minutes- left in the first... d-j- richard-bey gets the hand off u- the middle- - - - to increase the lead.

- north pike couldn't do anything- with their ensuing possession..- nate anderson with a big- throw... the full - back gregory swann with the - catch for another - - - touchdown.- and this was the story for nort- pike... bad snaps and - - - - interceptions... torry polk wit- the tip drill snag... but north- pike does show some life after- another bad snap... jermarius - lewis finds his guy jacoby- matthews in the endzone.- but it was the popularville hig- school show...- hornets win big... and i mean - big... 62-6... what other way - would you - wanna punch your ticket to sout- state... once again...- fifth time in a row... gotta- love it... we've got two... in- south - state.- - alright grace, time for the w-- x-x-v play of the day... which- goes- to the m-g-c-c-c football - team... for attempting to bring- - - - a chainsaw onto the field...- before last night's game- against jones college.- now of course... i was at this- game... but showed up right - - - at kick-off... and i missed - it... so thank you to alyssa- newton- for allowing us to use your - video... since i'm the literal- worst... and as you might - guess... the referees shut- this down... pretty quick...- like immediately.

- - - -




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Royals add four players to 40-man roster, DFA two and send one to Omaha

Royals add four players to 40-man roster, DFA two and send one to Omaha The Kansas City Royals filled out their 40-man roster Friday, completing the process to protect young...
FOX Sports - Published

Chris Hayes Slams Republican Silence on Trump Election Chaos: GOP Said During Impeachment ‘Let the Voters Decide’… and They Did

MSNBC's *Chris Hayes* called out Republican senators Friday night for continued silence on President...
Mediaite - Published

Seth Rollins seeks revenge on Murphy after being betrayed by his former disciple

Seth Rollins seeks revenge on Murphy after being betrayed by his former disciple Murphy betrayed Seth Rollins by helping Rey Mysterio defeat The SmackDown Savior in a No Hold Barred...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Friday Night Football Round 3 [Video]

Friday Night Football Round 3

Scores and higlights

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Section football championship highlights and scores from Friday [Video]

Section football championship highlights and scores from Friday

The last night of the fall season went out with a bang.

Credit: KIMTPublished
Curfew Goes Into Effect In Parts Of Newark As COVID Cases Surge [Video]

Curfew Goes Into Effect In Parts Of Newark As COVID Cases Surge

A curfew went into effect in parts of Newark on Friday night as COVID cases surge in the New Jersey hotspot; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:42Published