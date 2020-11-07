KCK firefighter union says department leadership dragged its feet with COVID-19 protocols

Butte County and Chico firefighters respond to inhouse pandemic protocols and casesHow are Chico and Butte County's firefighters dealing with the Covid-19 situation? Recently Chico Fire Department reported more than a dozen cases.
LAPD Survey: Vast Majority Of Officers Dissatisfied With Chief, Leadership Over Police Protests, Civil UnrestA union survey of Los Angeles Police Department officers has found widespread dissatisfaction with Chief Michel Moore and other officials in response to police protests earlier this year.
KCK firefighters union picket City Hall following station closureThe IAFF Local 64 picketed outside of the Unified Government city hall for a fire station closure and response times.