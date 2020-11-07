Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KCK firefighter union says department leadership dragged its feet with COVID-19 protocols

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:48s - Published
KCK firefighter union says department leadership dragged its feet with COVID-19 protocols
KCKFD union concerned with department's response to COVID-19

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Butte County and Chico firefighters respond to inhouse pandemic protocols and cases [Video]

Butte County and Chico firefighters respond to inhouse pandemic protocols and cases

How are Chico and Butte County's firefighters dealing with the Covid-19 situation? Recently Chico Fire Department reported more than a dozen cases.

Credit: KHSLPublished
LAPD Survey: Vast Majority Of Officers Dissatisfied With Chief, Leadership Over Police Protests, Civil Unrest [Video]

LAPD Survey: Vast Majority Of Officers Dissatisfied With Chief, Leadership Over Police Protests, Civil Unrest

A union survey of Los Angeles Police Department officers has found widespread dissatisfaction with Chief Michel Moore and other officials in response to police protests earlier this year.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:04Published
KCK firefighters union picket City Hall following station closure [Video]

KCK firefighters union picket City Hall following station closure

The IAFF Local 64 picketed outside of the Unified Government city hall for a fire station closure and response times.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:36Published